2,507 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,507 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $119.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

