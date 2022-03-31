$258.32 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will post $258.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.60 million and the highest is $273.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $171.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of SEAS traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.65. 18,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.20. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,640 shares of company stock worth $629,682. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after buying an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after buying an additional 205,490 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

