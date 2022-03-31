$26.40 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will post sales of $26.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $26.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $173.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $176.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $254.78 million, with estimates ranging from $249.05 million to $257.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

ROVR stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rover Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 192,240 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,918,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $112,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

