$3.93 EPS Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $15.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $16.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

PAG stock opened at $100.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

