$3.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,419.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,780. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

