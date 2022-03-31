300 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.38.

GS opened at $335.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.