3,339 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 9.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

