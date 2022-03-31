3,405 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,405 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.
A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
