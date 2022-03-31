$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.33 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $16.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

INFY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,923,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after buying an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Infosys by 170.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after buying an additional 8,802,000 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Infosys by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after buying an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.