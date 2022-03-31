402 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 402 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,704,453,000 after acquiring an additional 228,139 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $460.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.15. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

