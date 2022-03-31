$473.32 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) will report sales of $473.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $468.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $476.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $425.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,403,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after buying an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,313,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.38. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $143.47 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.