547 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

ULTA stock opened at $401.75 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

