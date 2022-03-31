65,714 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Knowles as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 167.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 181,905 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 169.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 97,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 61,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,706 shares of company stock worth $3,855,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

