7,205 Shares in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,647,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

VLU stock opened at $156.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.99. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $137.92 and a 1 year high of $160.23.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.