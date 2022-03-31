$759.91 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will report $759.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $862.00 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $661.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMP. Bank of America dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.