888 (LON:888) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 545 ($7.14) price objective on the stock.

888 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.82) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.04) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 624.29 ($8.18).

Shares of LON:888 traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 184.50 ($2.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,382. The firm has a market cap of £687.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 179.80 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 494 ($6.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 308.79.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

