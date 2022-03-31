8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $12.80 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

