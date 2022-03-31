$9.78 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) to report $9.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.26 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $11.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $55.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $73.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 35,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 184,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,224. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.33. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

