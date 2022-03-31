$94.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will report sales of $94.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.80 billion and the highest is $100.44 billion. Apple reported sales of $89.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $397.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 billion to $408.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $424.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $413.16 billion to $434.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Shares of AAPL opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.67 and its 200-day moving average is $161.44. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

