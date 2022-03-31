A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of AOS opened at $66.25 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

