A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,378 shares of company stock worth $838,558. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after buying an additional 491,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,991,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after buying an additional 1,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.