AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,507. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51. AAON has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $83.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

