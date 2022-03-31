AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 12,619 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $609,623.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AIR opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AAR by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AAR by 77.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 144,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AAR during the third quarter valued at $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AAR by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.