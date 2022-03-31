AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.91.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SKFRY. DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Danske lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

SKFRY stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

