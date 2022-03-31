Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.75.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD opened at $328.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.08.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

