Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Gap Up to $328.51

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $328.51, but opened at $335.70. Abiomed shares last traded at $328.14, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.77 and a 200 day moving average of $325.08. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
