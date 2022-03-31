Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Gap Up to $328.51

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $328.51, but opened at $335.70. Abiomed shares last traded at $328.14, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.77 and a 200 day moving average of $325.08. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

