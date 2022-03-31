ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 395,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,008. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

