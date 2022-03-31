Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up to $16.38

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $17.04. Accolade shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 8,735 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after acquiring an additional 861,172 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after acquiring an additional 737,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,770,000 after acquiring an additional 595,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 670.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 440,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

