Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ACCYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accor from €38.50 ($42.31) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €37.00 ($40.66) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Accor from €37.08 ($40.75) to €35.50 ($39.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Accor has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

