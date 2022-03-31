Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,545,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. The company has a market cap of $121.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

