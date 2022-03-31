Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,545,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.