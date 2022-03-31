ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 59,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 578,620 shares.The stock last traded at $32.01 and had previously closed at $32.29.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

