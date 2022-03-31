ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. ACNB has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $304.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter.

In other ACNB news, Director Frank Elsner III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan J. Stock acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,232 shares of company stock valued at $239,633. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in ACNB by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 84,709 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACNB by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

