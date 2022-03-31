ACT Wealth Management LLC Invests $253,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. PepsiCo comprises about 0.1% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.11 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.