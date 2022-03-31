Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 69.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 377,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.11. 7,472,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,549,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.