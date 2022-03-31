Adam McKinnon Buys 120,000 Shares of Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG) Stock

Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG – Get Rating) insider Adam McKinnon bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($7,669.17).
The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Magmatic Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Magmatic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magmatic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.