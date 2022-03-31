Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE AGRO opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

