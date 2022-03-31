Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMIGY. HSBC upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.64) to GBX 2,630 ($34.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,337.56.

Shares of AMIGY stock remained flat at $$34.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. 63 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

