ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADTN. Loop Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

ADTN stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.77 million, a P/E ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

