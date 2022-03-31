AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $51.34 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AdvanSix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AdvanSix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

