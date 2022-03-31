Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.51. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 4,597 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $62,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,316 shares of company stock worth $824,778. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

