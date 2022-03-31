Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.24. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

