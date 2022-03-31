Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.24. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $10.85.
A number of analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.
About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
