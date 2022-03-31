AE Wealth Management LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after buying an additional 43,843 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $152.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $147.40. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $136.36 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

