AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $304,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 14,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $138.96 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

