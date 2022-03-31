AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 125,501 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cousins Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.