AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE ACM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,411. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

