Aegis Initiates Coverage on Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Equities research analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 320.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. 9,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,412. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.02.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 271,900 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevi Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.