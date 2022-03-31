aelf Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $222.32 million and approximately $48.19 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00270804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00036912 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

