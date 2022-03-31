Aeon (AEON) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $1,397.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.65 or 0.00471155 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

