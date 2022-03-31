AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.44 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Shares of AER traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,490. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

