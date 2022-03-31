Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

